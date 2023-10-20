Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 480 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

