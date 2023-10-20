Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

