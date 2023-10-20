Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE PB opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

