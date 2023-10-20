General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.