Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,529 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.