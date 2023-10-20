Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 236.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,307,000 after purchasing an additional 269,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EME stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

