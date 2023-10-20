Critical Contrast: Telecom Italia (TIAOF) and Its Peers

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Telecom Italia to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telecom Italia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Italia Competitors 710 2162 3992 112 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 86.64%. Given Telecom Italia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Italia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.6% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telecom Italia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia N/A N/A 4.14 Telecom Italia Competitors $7.64 billion $701.59 million -161.24

Telecom Italia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Italia. Telecom Italia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Telecom Italia Competitors -12.22% -22.47% 0.02%

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

