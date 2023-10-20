608 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.37 and its 200 day moving average is $298.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

