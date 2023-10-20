Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 163 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $359.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.22.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

