Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B traded down $20.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.35. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average is $354.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a 1-year low of $232.59 and a 1-year high of $388.50.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

