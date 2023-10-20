Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. 252,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,136,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.