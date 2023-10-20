iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.21% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 224,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

