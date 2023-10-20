Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 20,061 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.