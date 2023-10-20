iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

