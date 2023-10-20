Comparing NeoVolta (NEOV) & Its Competitors

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeoVolta to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -27.25 NeoVolta Competitors $642.53 million $7.61 million -1.14

NeoVolta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 116 513 1102 55 2.61

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.85%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -884.03% -24.17% -15.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s peers have a beta of -4.72, meaning that their average share price is 572% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoVolta peers beat NeoVolta on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

