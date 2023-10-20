Analyzing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) and Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akumin and Epigenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 1 0 2.00 Epigenomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Epigenomics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.02 -$156.76 million ($2.52) -0.06 Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A ($3.05) -0.78

This table compares Akumin and Epigenomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Epigenomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Epigenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Epigenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -30.56% -167.86% -7.81% Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akumin beats Epigenomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA. Its research and development activities identify suitable biomarkers in human tissue and developing and patenting the corresponding in vitro diagnostic blood tests. Epigenomics AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

