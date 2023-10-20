M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $12.68 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

