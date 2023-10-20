M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.37 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,083 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $22,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

