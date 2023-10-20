Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

