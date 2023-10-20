Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

