Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $381.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.22 and a 200 day moving average of $395.82. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

