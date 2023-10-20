Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.46.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 35,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 116,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

