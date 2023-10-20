Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of NFLX opened at $401.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.22. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,066,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

