Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Head to Head Contrast

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterCloud Systems and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 1 5 0 2.83

Riskified has a consensus target price of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 74.75%.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riskified $261.25 million 2.35 -$103.99 million ($0.42) -8.90

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Riskified -25.53% -13.48% -11.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About InterCloud Systems

(Get Free Report)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.