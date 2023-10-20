Comparing Fuse Medical (FZMD) & Its Peers

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) is one of 7 public companies in the “Medical & hospital equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fuse Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Medical 19.72% -31.09% 2.01% Fuse Medical Competitors 7.26% 4.49% 4.97%

Volatility and Risk

Fuse Medical has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Medical $18.65 million $3.10 million 3.30 Fuse Medical Competitors $5.89 billion $237.43 million 11.19

This table compares Fuse Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fuse Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Medical. Fuse Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of shares of all “Medical & hospital equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 92.3% of Fuse Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Medical & hospital equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuse Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuse Medical Competitors 76 279 200 3 2.23

As a group, “Medical & hospital equipment” companies have a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Fuse Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fuse Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fuse Medical rivals beat Fuse Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fuse Medical

Fuse Medical, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications. It also provides osteo-biologics and regenerative products, which include human allografts, tendons, synthetic skin and bone substitute materials, and regenerative tissues. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

