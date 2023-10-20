Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.46 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

