5,533 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

