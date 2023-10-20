2,745 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

