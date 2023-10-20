Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,413 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $487.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.11 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

