CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.78. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

