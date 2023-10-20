TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Canada

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Stifel Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WULF. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

