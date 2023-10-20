Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $623.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $668.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $570.94 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

