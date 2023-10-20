Choate Investment Advisors Buys 341 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

