Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $187.69 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

