American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

AWK stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

