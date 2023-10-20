Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

