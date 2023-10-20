Choate Investment Advisors Has $919,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $441.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.61. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $410.07 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

