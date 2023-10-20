United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.52 billion-$13.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.44 billion. United Airlines also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-$1.80 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

UAL stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

