Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.20-$9.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $129.91 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

