Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $171.80 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $171.80 million and $0.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,610.58 or 1.00020040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00818076 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

