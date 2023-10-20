Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $492.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

