EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,015 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $136.23 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

