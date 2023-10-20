Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $49,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EWJ stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.