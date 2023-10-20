Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 295,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

