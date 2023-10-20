Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

