Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

