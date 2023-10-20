First National Trust Co Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.35 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

