iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $243.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

