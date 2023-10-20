Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $18,337.30 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $165.48 million and $18,337.30 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00015300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,610.58 or 1.00020040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.52385852 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,811.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

