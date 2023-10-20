TerraClassicUSD Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $107.58 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002761 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,715,051 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,615,652 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

